Knowing what you know now, would you have voted differently in the Nov. 8 presidential election?

I voted for Donald Trump, and I would still do so if the election was held today

56%

I voted for Donald Trump, but I would have voted for Hillary Clinton if the election was held today

2%

I voted for Hillary Clinton, and I would still do so if the election was held today

29%

I voted for Hillary Clinton, but I would have voted for Donald Trump if the election was held today

1%

Other

11%

Total votes: 170