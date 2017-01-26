TOWANDA — Bradford County Commissioner Daryl Miller said he participated in a conference of the Pennsylvania chapter of the National Association of Royalty Owners last week in Washington County, Pa., where he heard from landowners in that part of the More...
Theft reported Towanda Police cited Vickey Barrineau, 58, of Towanda, with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Police said she stole a purse containing $60 from First Presbyterian Church in Towanda. A preliminary he More...
Not what we need These two Senate bills sponsored by Senator Yaw do very little to help the leaseholders. Get a bill passed requiring gas companies to pay a minimum of 12 1/2 per cent. This is what is needed. No time to call in More...
for the review The DICK’S Sporting Goods Open is proud to announce the first commitment for the 2017 event, John Daly. This will be Daly’s second trip to Endicott since joining the PGA TOUR Champions. More...
TOWANDA — A 40-year-old man, who is accused of damaging nine vehicles as he drove on U.S. Route 6 in downtown Towanda on Sept. 22, requiring a number of people to be seen at local hospitals, waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday. More...