Hide Menu

Top Navigation

January 21, 2017 RSS feed / Today's Top Stories

Local

Healthy Mediterranean diet, lifestyle being taught locally

1/21/2017 06:00 AM

BY JAMES LOEWENSTEIN

Staff Writer

TOWANDA — Numerous studies have shown that people’s diet in the area of the Mediterranean Sea is associated with lower blood pressure, a lower incidence of heart disease, and a decreased risk of stroke, according to Penn State educator Amber E. More...

Local...

Sports

State hardware is the goal for Wyalusing's Haley

1/21/2017 06:00 AM

BY BRIAN FEES

Sports Editor

Last year Wyalusing’s Josh Haley came about as close as he could to the state podium without actually getting there. After winning sectional and regional titles Haley lost to Bishop McDevitt’s John Pipa 4-2 in the quarterfinals. Then in the More...

Sports...

Sound Off

Sound Off, Jan. 21, 2017

1/21/2017 06:00 AM

Keeping ideas flowing  More...

Poll

Knowing what you know now, would you have voted differently in the Nov. 8 presidential election?
I voted for Donald Trump, and I would still do so if the election was held today
60%
I voted for Donald Trump, but I would have voted for Hillary Clinton if the election was held today
2%
I voted for Hillary Clinton, and I would still do so if the election was held today
26%
I voted for Hillary Clinton, but I would have voted for Donald Trump if the election was held today
2%
Other
9%
Total votes: 734
View results
Today's Top Stories RSS feed