February 1, 2017 / Today's Top Stories

AAHS student wins American Visions Award

2/1/2017 06:00 AM

Submitted Photos

Several AAHS students were recognized Sunday for their artistic accomplishment at the Scholastic Art Award Ceremony at the Clemens Center in Elmira, N.Y. More...

Police Briefs

Police Briefs, Feb. 1, 2017

2/1/2017 06:00 AM

Stevensville man charged with simple assault Brandon Michael Mulcahy, 34, of Stevensville was recently charged with simple assault, resisting arrest, and harassment in North Towanda Township, police said. The charges stem from a Jan. More...

Sound Off

Sound Off, Feb. 1, 2017

2/1/2017 06:00 AM

Waste of money  More...

Sports

Waverly boys sweep OM

2/1/2017 06:00 AM

By the Review

Waverly defeated Odessa-Montour 4-0 in IAC boys' bowling action Tuesday. The Lady Wolverines won 3-1. On the boys' side, Waverly had games of 926, 1027 and 1046 for 2999, while OM rolled 698, 785 and 689 for 2172. Tim Woodcock rolled 6 More...

Local

Rome woman facing DUI charges after crash

2/1/2017 06:00 AM

By Russell Pekelnicky

Staff Writer

A crash on Main Street in Rome led to criminal charges for a Rome woman. Pennsylvania State Police cited Katrina Marie Owen, 26, of Rome with driving under the influence, endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment, driving withou More...

Poll

Do you agree with President Trump's imposed immigratio ban?
Yes
64%
No
32%
I don't know
5%
Total votes: 433
View results
