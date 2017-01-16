Hide Menu

Police Briefs

Police Briefs, Jan. 16, 2017

1/16/2017 06:00 AM

Theft occurs in New Albany area State police said they are trying to determine who stole a car stereo, tires, and security sensors from Ambrosius Auto Parts in New Albany. The theft occurred sometime between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Sound Off

Sound Off, Jan. 16, 2017

1/16/2017 06:00 AM

The future POTUS Regarding the Sunday Sound Off about Obama being a Muslim. I for one would be happy to hear him admit that he's a Muslim. There's no requirement that the POTUS be a Christian.

Sports

Courtney, Winters fall in finals, Athens takes 10th at Escape the Rock

1/16/2017 06:00 AM

By The Review

By The Review

With two second-place finishers, Athens scored 83.5 team points to place 10th out of 48 teams in the Escape The Rock tournament on Sunday. In the 132 semi-finals, Athens' Brian Courtney pinned Hanover Park's Lou Raimo at 3:10, but then fell to N

Local

Glancing Backward, Jan. 16, 2017

1/16/2017 06:00 AM

Today is Monday, Jan. 16, the 16th day of 2017. There are 349 days left in the year. This is the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Today's Highlight in History: On Jan.

