January 26, 2017 RSS feed / Today's Top Stories

Police Briefs, Jan. 26, 2017

1/26/2017 06:00 AM

Theft reported Towanda Police cited Vickey Barrineau, 58, of Towanda, with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Police said she stole a purse containing $60 from First Presbyterian Church in Towanda. A preliminary he More...

Sound Off, Jan. 26, 2017

1/26/2017 06:00 AM

Not what we need These two Senate bills sponsored by Senator Yaw do very little to help the leaseholders. Get a bill passed requiring gas companies to pay a minimum of 12 1/2 per cent. This is what is needed. No time to call in  More...

Daly commits to play Dick's Open

1/26/2017 06:00 AM

FOR THE REVIEW

for the review The DICK’S Sporting Goods Open is proud to announce the first commitment for the 2017 event, John Daly. This will be Daly’s second trip to Endicott since joining the PGA TOUR Champions.  More...

Hafner, accused of damaging 9 vehicles in 'carnage' incident in Towanda, waives hearing

1/26/2017 06:00 AM

BY JAMES LOEWENSTEIN

Staff Writer

TOWANDA — A 40-year-old man, who is accused of damaging nine vehicles as he drove on U.S. Route 6 in downtown Towanda on Sept. 22, requiring a number of people to be seen at local hospitals, waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday.  More...

