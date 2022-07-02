20th annual Golf for Guthrie held

June 17 was the 20th annual Golf for Guthrie Hospice Tournament. The event has long been a major fundraiser to help offset costs of hospice care through Guthrie Health.
Golfers met at The Club at Shepard Hills in Waverly and proceeded to play for a good cause.
Williams Toyota of Sayre was the title sponsor, with a host of others including Tioga Downs Casino Resort, The Grille at the Train Station, Keck’s Food Service, Kellogg Mountain Rod and Gun Club, and several VFW and American Legion chapters, plus many more.
This year’s winning team was sponsored by GM Trucking. The event raised $30,000 for hospice.
Those looking for information on the tournament and next year’s event can visit guthrie.org/giving-guthrie/events/golf-guthrie.
