It was a moment that they make movies about.
The super star player, who missed a season after battling cancer, returns to the field this year.
Only thing is, in the first scrimmage he gets injured, tearing his ACL.
For most players it would be season over.
Most players aren’t Timmy Ward.
Ward took the field to start Friday night’s game against the Troy Trojans, playing on the defensive side of the ball.
The same kid who wasn’t going to let cancer beat him, also wasn’t going to let an injury stop him.
He helped provide leadership for the Warriors. And, when he had to leave the game in pain in the second half, his teammates still looked to him as a leader.
“I wanted to help my team anyway I could,” Ward said of playing in the game. “And, that meant I had to put up with some pain and play.”
Kayla Ward has a unique view of her brother. Not only is she Timmy’s older sister, she is also a Canton athletic trainer.
“It really was the best feeling getting to see my brother back on the football field after everything he’s been through and how hard he’s worked to get there,” Kayla Ward said. “Of course it’s heartbreaking all over again that he got injured. All the kid wants to do is play football. That’s it.
“But, I’m really grateful that I get to be on the sideline with him and at practice everyday experiencing his last high school season with him. It’s really special to me that get to be this involved with my siblings’ athletic careers and just be there for them.”
Whether it’s all season, or one play, Kayla knows her brother just wants to play as much football as he can.
“I know he’s just happy to get to play any amount of football that he can and help his team in any way,” Kayla Ward said.
Down 16, with Ward on the sidelines the Warriors came back and won the Old Shoe in overtime.
“My team proved to Canton and to themselves they can play through adversity,” Ward said.
And, when the game was over, the players all mobbed Ward to celebrate.
“It was really impressive that he took the field,” Canton’s Ben Knapp said. “It was a special moment when we all surrounded him after the game.”
It was a game between fierce rivals on the field. But, when it ended, each Troy player and coach came over one by one to greet Ward.
“Troy has a lot of class and that was awesome being able to compete against a team of that caliber,” Ward said.
“It was really touching to see Troy’s players and coaches go out of their way to show their respect for Timmy and letting him know, at the end of the day, they’re in his corner to. That’s the really special thing about the Old Shoe Game. A great rivalry, but also always a great display of communities coming together with the same passion for the game and mutual respect for each other.”
Troy’s Jake Deitrick has been through a knee injury, and he knows how tough it can be. For him, it’s about more than just football.
“I’ve been in the same boat as Timmy with my knee and it sucks,” he said. “More people to come lift you up will help you so much. Timmy is a great person and a great athlete. The game of football is more than just a game to us.”
Mason Imbt is one of the star players for Troy, and he took an extra long time talking to Ward after the game.
“It’s a terrible thing to see such a good player who has already been through so much have this happen,” Imbt said. “Our community has always focused on teaching us to respect others and do the right thing. I told Timmy to keep grinding, just another challenge to overcome.
“Troy and Canton are rivals, but we are really all the same kind of kids playing a game we love. When we are done playing sports we will all be neighbors who work together and support our area.”
In the end, Canton won the football game on Friday night, but no one lost.
Both schools showed their sportsmanship. Both schools showed class. Both schools showed that it is about more than football.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.