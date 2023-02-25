2023 Farmers Care/Ronald McDonald Drop-off Sites

Sullivan County

Dushore – Redeemer Church, Sullivan Co. Extension Office, Hurley’s Market, 996 American Legion

LaPorte – Sullivan Co. Court House

Forksville – Post Office

Overton – St. Paul’s Church

Elkland – St. Peter’s Church

New Albany – Jan’s Beauty Shoppe

Sullivan County Dairy and Livestock Clubs

Bradford County

Towanda – Bradford County Action, Inc. — 500 William St; St. Agnes School — 102 3rd St.; Angela Resavage 323 Golden Mile Rd.; Courthouse Commissioners’ Office 301 Main St., Flynn Beverage Inc. 396 Golden Mile Road; Gannon Associates 24 Main St.

Canton – Canton and area Churches; Canton H.S. FFA 509 E. Main St.

Troy – First Citizens Community Bank 1133 W. Main St.

Wysox – Bradford County Conservation Stoll Center — 200 Lake Rd.; Claverack Rural Electric Coop 32750 Rte. 6

Wyalusing – Wyalusing High School Leo Club; PS Bank – 42621 Rte. 6

Neath – Neath Welsh Congregational Church

Potterville – Northeast VFW Post 6824 — 1468 Haighs Pond Road

Little Meadows – Little Meadows Community Independent Bible Church

Herrickville – United Methodist Church

West Warren – First Congregational Church

North Orwell – North Orwell Union Church

Rome– Northeast Bradford H.S. FFA 526 Panther Lane

Ulster – Union Valley Mennonite Church

East Smithfield – East Smithfield Hardware — 491 Main St.

Athens – Athens High School FFA; PIVOT Physical Therapy 116 Walnut St.; Gannon Associates 315 S. Main St.

Tioga County, NY

Nichols – Nichols United Methodist Church — 122 Bliven St.

Waverly – Kinsley Chiropractic – 551 Broad St.