2023 Farmers Care/Ronald McDonald Drop-off Sites
Sullivan County
Dushore – Redeemer Church, Sullivan Co. Extension Office, Hurley’s Market, 996 American Legion
LaPorte – Sullivan Co. Court House
Forksville – Post Office
Overton – St. Paul’s Church
Elkland – St. Peter’s Church
New Albany – Jan’s Beauty Shoppe
Sullivan County Dairy and Livestock Clubs
Bradford County
Towanda – Bradford County Action, Inc. — 500 William St; St. Agnes School — 102 3rd St.; Angela Resavage 323 Golden Mile Rd.; Courthouse Commissioners’ Office 301 Main St., Flynn Beverage Inc. 396 Golden Mile Road; Gannon Associates 24 Main St.
Canton – Canton and area Churches; Canton H.S. FFA 509 E. Main St.
Troy – First Citizens Community Bank 1133 W. Main St.
Wysox – Bradford County Conservation Stoll Center — 200 Lake Rd.; Claverack Rural Electric Coop 32750 Rte. 6
Wyalusing – Wyalusing High School Leo Club; PS Bank – 42621 Rte. 6
Neath – Neath Welsh Congregational Church
Potterville – Northeast VFW Post 6824 — 1468 Haighs Pond Road
Little Meadows – Little Meadows Community Independent Bible Church
Herrickville – United Methodist Church
West Warren – First Congregational Church
North Orwell – North Orwell Union Church
Rome– Northeast Bradford H.S. FFA 526 Panther Lane
Ulster – Union Valley Mennonite Church
East Smithfield – East Smithfield Hardware — 491 Main St.
Athens – Athens High School FFA; PIVOT Physical Therapy 116 Walnut St.; Gannon Associates 315 S. Main St.
Tioga County, NY
Nichols – Nichols United Methodist Church — 122 Bliven St.
Waverly – Kinsley Chiropractic – 551 Broad St.
