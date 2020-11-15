“Pregnancy is a miracle, and to be pregnant at the same time as all three of your sisters is most definitely, or should we instead say, by definition? Miraculous,” said Victoria Pozzi of Towanda.
The Pozzi-Burdick family of the Bradford County area grew by four this year; each sister welcomed a baby into the world from March to September.
“Having a baby around the same time as the people you grew up so close with was such a beautiful experience. Asking each other questions and looking for advice from one another is not something many people can do, especially when it wasn’t a planned pregnancy pact,” said Hannah Burdick of Towanda.
The phenomenon started with Hannah’s baby, a little girl named Jade West born on March 2. Baby Jade is Hannah’s second child and the only girl born from what the family is calling a “miracle.”
Cassandra Pozzi also had her second born, a baby boy named Malakai Wickwire, on April 24.
A few short months later, Victoria had her first baby on July 18; a boy named Carter Cole.
On Sept. 27, Alyssa Burdick of Sayre had her first born; a baby boy named Jacob.
Although two of the sisters are technically stepsisters, they’ve been close their whole lives. Being pregnant at the same time is a memory the four of them will always treasure. Their hope is that the eldest children, James West and Maddox Pozzi, grow up to be close-knit with their new cousins.
“Having a baby the same age as his cousins excites me, mainly because my cousin and I were the same age and we were very close. I’m so eager to see where the kids’ relationship goes as they get older,” said Cassandra of Lawrenceville Borough.
“As turbulent as this year was, having each other to go through all the ups and downs of bringing a baby into the world through a pandemic was the blessing of a lifetime,” Victoria told The Review. “There are so many things we’re looking forward to: birthday parties, baby showers, weddings, and even just small get togethers. We constantly daydream together and plan out all of our important life events. These are the days we’ve always dreamed of, raising our babies together, and it really seems magical to be living through them.”
