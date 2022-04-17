Area farmers dealing with rising fertilizer prices

Spring planting season is just around the corner and never before have area farmers been in such a sticky situation.
The recent conflict in Ukraine combined with inflation has seen the price of oil skyrocket to $130 a barrel March 6 before coming back down to $99 March 14. The price of crude has hovered around $100 a barrel since.
But crude prices dropping in global markets has not yet seen a similar drop at the pump, where diesel fuel can cost over $5.30 a gallon. If these diesel prices stay high, area farmers are going to be severely hampered when it comes to planting. Preparing a field for crops often involves farmers covering the same field 3-5 times with various fertilizer spreaders, plows, and discs before seed can even be introduced.
Not to be outdone by oil, the price of artificial fertilizers has increased even more so.
The price of a fifty pound bag of 46-0-0, a popular fertilizer among farmers for its nitrogen concentration, has nearly doubled from recent years to over $26 per fifty pound bag at Growmark in Towanda.
Similar prices can be found at Rockwell’s in Canton, where the price of similar fertilizer is almost $1000 per ton.
Grain cash crops like corn and wheat have seen their future’s markets thrown into flux with the clash in Ukraine, the largest grain producer in Europe. The crops are also those grown in our area that require the proper amount of Nitrogen in the soil for growth.
If prices stay anywhere close to current levels some farmers will have to decide between weathering the cost of fertilizer in the hopes of a sufficient crop yield to counter it, or risking smaller crop harvests.
The rising costs have been noticed across the country and triggered a federal response to the tune of $250 million in USDA grant funding with the goal to “support independent, innovative and sustainable American fertilizer production for American farmers.” Details on the application process are expected in the summer and awards are expected out by the end of the year but that won’t help farmers this year.
When asked about how farmers can combat the rising prices, Penn State Extension Agronomist Mason Tate explained the best way to not overpay for fertilizer is to make sure it isn’t over applied.
“There’s no wrong time to soil test,” Tate explained, “It’s important for growers to know what their soil needs so they’re not throwing on fertilizer in the dark.”
Testing the soil of a field can be an inexpensive way to determine the nutritional needs of that soil and what fertilizer they will need to apply for good crop growth.
With the price of Nitrogen-concentrated fertilizers so high, planting crops that don’t depend on soil Nitrogen can be a solution. Legumes such as soybeans and alfalfa are Nitrogen-fixating crops that draw Nitrogen out of the air and fixates it to soil particles to be used by other crops like corn.
“We’ve seen some Pennsylvania farmers look to plant more soybeans this year,” Tate said. “The future’s market for soybeans so far looks strong.”
Farmers should also make themselves aware of the nutrient impact of organic fertilizers like manure when applied to a field. One ton of dairy cow manure typically contains an average of ten pounds of nitrogen in it, so that means ten less pounds of urea fertilizer will need to be purchased from a dealer.
Chemical pesticides have also seen a rise in price, and Tate warns farmers to make sure they truly need to apply chemical insecticides before purchasing.
“I always tell farmers to scout their fields. I know last year we had a problem in this area with army worms. Farmers need to look at these insect populations and make sure they’re not beneficial bugs and whether their numbers are sufficient to be detrimental to crop growth.”
Looking forward, Tate noted the benefits of cover crops over the winter to hold soil in place. Cereal rye is a common cover crop for this area, and Tate noticed some farmers planting black oats. A benefit of black oats, he said, is that they establish well in the fall but the harsh winters of our area terminate the stand, so come spring there is no new growth that needs dealt with through chemical herbicides before planting.
Just like every pursuit in farming, decisions regarding purchasing fertilizers and planting grain crops will come down to optimism, and idea Tate agrees with.
“There’s a profit to be made, even if commodity prices come down a bit, it all depends on if you’re willing to risk it. There’s a lot of unknowns, what farmers in our area really need right now is a couple weeks of nice dry weather to get out of the gate on a good note.”
