It doesn’t take much investigation to note that our area has been seeing some hot and dry weather.
Similar weather is expected in the month of June, but residents believe this June has been slightly hotter and a little more dry than normal.
According to the National Weather Service, in the months of May and June, Bradford County received 6.1 inches of rain, which is 1.5 inches below average. Surrounding areas are facing even drier conditions, as Sullivan County and Tioga County, Pennsylvania both saw 2.9 inches less of precipitation than normal in that time.
The dry weather can be seen by the water level of the North Branch of the Susquehanna River. Measurements taken by the National Weather Service indicate the river is running just four inches above its base flow, which is the amount of flow in a body of water without precipitation affecting it.
Flood stage for the North Branch in Towanda is typically 18 feet above base flow.
This weather is uncommonly dry but not yet a matter of concern, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center, a database and monitoring partnership between the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the United State Department of Agriculture based at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The drought monitor indicates only a few places in Pennsylvania have been abnormally dry this year, such as Potter and Erie Counties.
Still, an area doesn’t need to be in a drought for dry weather to affect it. Area residents with gardens may need to draw more water from their wells or local utilities to keep their plants alive between infrequent spurts of rain.
Landowners with large yards may feel some relief with not having to spend as much time and energy keeping up with lawns that are growing slower.
Those most affected by the dry spell, however, would likely be area farmers. Crops that were planted late or are moisture sensitive may not grow as well in the drying climate. Corn, the most popular cash crop grown in Bradford County and the United States requires a fair amount of water to grow. A single acre of corn requires 600,000 gallons of water to grow to an acceptable yield, and in this part of the country farmers rely largely on precipitation to get that water.
The United States Geological survey indicates an inch of rainwater delivers about 27,000 gallons of water to an acre of ground. That means area crops have lost out on over 40,000 gallons of water needed for growth in the last two months.
The stress on crops acts as a further tightening of corn farmers profit margins.
Already faced with high fuel and fertilizer prices this spring when planting due in large part to the war in Ukraine, farmers can’t afford a low-yield harvest after investing more than usual in planting this year.
The timing of the dry spell comes at an inconvenient time as well. Crops that are early in their growth, like corn, can become heat stressed and may be stunted and unable to grow later in the year, even with additional rainfall.
Thankfully, while the NWS predicts a slightly warmer and drier summer season this year nationally due to the La Nina climate pattern, the Northeast part of the country is expected to face more average weather in the coming months.
But if climate patterns continue to change year after year, a drier, hotter summer could become the new average. Bradford County faced drier-than-usual conditions in 2020 and 2021, a concerning three year trend local growers hope will reverse in the coming years.
