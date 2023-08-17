Athens concert series to wrap up with Dean Goble Band

ATHENS — Let’s pack the Teaoga Square Park for the last show of the year on Aug. 17.
We’ve got one of the best saved for last at Teoaga Park in Athens.
The Dean Goble Band will be performing that day, and if you want to hear good classic country, classic and southern rock, and swing music, you won’t want to miss this one.
With songs from bands like Alabama, Merle Haggard, The Contours, George Jones, Ricochet, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Drifters, etc., you will soon see why their fans keep coming back again and again for their wide variety of performances.
A little about the band members:
Dean Goble, who sings and plays fiddle/guitar, grew up and went to school at Athens. His entire family has played music in the area for years. His dad, George, is even a song writer.
Jim Osborne plays bass and is the quiet one of the band, but that will all change when you hear him sing with his Merle Haggard/Hank Williams Jr. kind of voice.
Wade Jacobson, who swings and plays guitar/keyboard, is also from the Valley, growing up in Waverly. Wade has performed with many Nashville stars around the country in the past before settling back here in New York — luckily for us.
Jimmy Decker sings and plays guitar, and is also from a musical family — his dad was a well-known fiddler in the area as well. Wait ‘til you hear his high harmony sweeten all the vocals.
Josh Oakes sings and plays the drums. Although relatively new to the band, his drummer and strong vocals have transformed the band into the complete package with drive and powerful songs.
So with five lead vocalists, some of the best harmonies in the area, and such variety in music, you will see why fans voted the Dean Goble Band the Band of the Year for 2023. Come see for yourself.
