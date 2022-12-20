BCRAC's 'It's A Wonderful Life' brought '40's flair

Cast and crew of the Bradford County Regional Arts Council’s “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” — held at the Keystone Theatre in Towanda on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17 and 18 — transported attendees back to a 1940’s radio station to serve as the radio drama’s live audience.
Before the show began, cast members were already wandering the theater’s aisles in character. Fake cigarette’s in-hand, the 1940’s voice actors engaged audience members with conversation before taking to the stage.
Once the show got started, the atmosphere was complete with signs indicating when the show was “on air” and when the audience should applaud. Attendees were even subject to fictional commercial breaks, which advertised products such as “Bremel Hair Tonic” and “Dux Toilet Cake.”
Each actor brought their own talents to the show, such as Brandon Dickerson’s range of varied voices and Adam Ford’s charismatic immersion into his role.
Dickerson played the character of radio announcer Freddie Filmore, who in turn portrayed various characters in the story of “It’s A Wonderful Life.” His list of credits included Mr. Gower, Mr. Potter, Uncle Billy, Joseph, Peter Bailey, Ernie, Old Man Collins, Ed, Young Pete, Nick, Bridge Keeper, Binky, and Cop. Despite the number of characters, Dickerson expertly kept each character’s voice distinguishable from the others.
Ford played Jake Laurents, who in turn had the singular role of George Bailey, the main protagonist of the Christmas classic. Ford managed to express well the full range of emotions exhibited by Bailey, while still carrying himself in a way that showed his primary role was that of Laurents.
At the rear of the stage — but oftentimes stealing the show — were Catherine Russo and Liz Garofalo, who played the radio station’s Foley artists. In addition to enthusiastically adding sound effects to the show, Russo and Garofalo headed into the audience during commercials to hand out amusing fliers and samples of soap.
The show proved to be an enjoyable event for all, with something for everyone to enjoy. And from the moment you walked in the door to the moment you stepped back outside, the entire cast and crew worked together to temporarily send you back in time.
