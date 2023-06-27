DUSHORE — Signs that write “art” and “art gallery” along Route 220 between Dushore and Laporte reveal a hidden gem in Sullivan County — a small gallery filled with hundreds of paintings and sketches that have been created by just two artists, Frank and Linda Rump.
The gallery, named “Bear Valley Gallery” after the bears that often visit the property, was officially opened in 2017 after the couple moved their permanent residence to Sullivan County in 2015, where they once only went during the summer.
Frank and Linda have both been artists since grade school, although they hadn’t known each other then.
“I used to fill my unused school tablets sketching birds,” Linda said. “I just knew I wanted to draw, and Frank did too.”
Frank and Linda are inspired by all kinds of things, but mostly nature and each other. Before meeting, Frank liked to paint landscapes and historic buildings, while Linda enjoyed painting various animals and wildlife.
“She was painting more wildlife until we got together, and then she started doing landscapes and I started doing animals,” Frank said. “Now we’re with the animals and we get to see them [in Sullivan County]”
The couple often takes photographs of scenery and nature when they are out, and Linda’s grandson often sends them photos that they paint.
“You just know it when you see it,” Linda said. “You know that you should paint it.”
They keep a guest book in their gallery, inviting visitors of their gallery to sign their names and where they are from in the book.
“We’ve had people sign the book from China, Russia, England,” Frank said.
“It’s so interesting to see what people come and where they are from,” Linda said.
Frank and Linda hope that people who buy their art don’t just do it because they collect art, they hope that the customers find meaning and significance in it, whatever it may be for the individual.
“You should collect art because you like it and it makes you feel good,” Linda said. “They reminisce about what they see, it takes them back into their childhood sometimes or it takes them back to a place they have passed through and they recognize or see a spot that’s very similar.”
Frank recently won an award at the Susquehanna Summer Solstice festival for best in composition, and in 2022 he won an award at the same festival for best in oil.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.