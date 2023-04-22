Bell Bottom Blues concert in Wellsboro

At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, the Bell Bottom Blues will present their high-energy “Live Eric Clapton Experience” show with both electric and acoustic sets in the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, Wellsboro.
The New Jersey-based band is named after “Bell Bottom Blues,” a song Clapton wrote with Bobby Whitlock about unrequited love. Clapton performed and recorded it with Derek and the Dominos for their 1970 double album “Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs.”
Bell Bottom Blues is the only Eric Clapton tribute band Whitlock has ever endorsed. Whitlock and Clapton were founding members of Derek & the Dominos and co-writers of the Layla album. “The Bell Bottom Blues are the best Dominos cover band I’ve ever heard,” said Whitlock, a pianist.
The six band members recreate Clapton’s “incredible stage presence” and his “awe-inspiring performances” with The Yardbirds, Cream, Blind Faith, Derek and The Dominos, The Beatles and other bands. They also play many of his classic hits from his decades-long solo career. Among his songs on their set list are: “Wonderful Tonight,” “Crossroads,” “Lay Down Sally,” “Layla,” “White Room,” and “I Shot The Sheriff.”
“Clapton is one of the greatest, blues and rock guitarists, singers and songwriters of our time,” said Al Caprara, who fronts the tribute band. As the Bell Bottom Blues lead singer and lead acoustic and electric guitarist, Caprara emulates the rock icon’s guitar styling and his vocals are spot-on.
Considered the father of the band, Al founded the group 15 years ago in 2007. Others in Blue Bottom Blues are: Lou Caprara – drums and backing vocals, Jon Huey Tatlow – bass guitar and backing vocals, Lorie Davis – backing vocals, John Kurdyla – rhythm and lead guitar, and Charlie Stoddard – keyboard.
“Our goal is to provide our audience with an authentic recreation of Clapton’s music at every show,” Al said. That’s what makes our performances a true live concert experience rather than a retrospect. Through each band member’s dedication, professionalism and hard work, we have captured the sound and essence of the master himself. Clapton fans have told us if they close their eyes during a show, they could swear they were actually at a Clapton concert.”
This concert is BYOB with audience members encouraged to bring their favorite beverages and snacks. For tickets and to reserve a table, call (570) 724-6220 or visit deanecenter.com.
