For some, poetry may seem like something elevated, out of reach. For former Spanish teacher Tricia Johnson, poetry is a way of seeing the world. In her capable hands, words take flight and flit across the page as she describes everything from the isolation of a painful illness to the freedom of a fall breeze.
In an interview for the Featured Quill with Barbara Bamberger Scott, Johnson describes how finding just the right word feels:
“When you are in the flow, words tumble down effortlessly onto the page and then the perfect ending strikes you, you breathe in and out slowly, eyes go soft and look to nothing, as it is finished. It is a cerebral, reverent and thankful moment capturing the perfect turn of phrase that lets you know, to your marrow, that the poem is captured.”
A valley native, Johnson has called this region home since a young age. It is something she feels in her bones and, like language, it moves her. It is no surprise then that her newest work is filled with her impressions of the land.
Independent Book Review aptly describes Sway:
“This collection is a mood—and a good one at that.”
The volume was a Silver Award Winner of the Literary Titan Award, presented “to books and authors that have astounded and amazed us with unique writing styles, vivid worlds, complex characters, and original ideas. These books deserve extraordinary praise and we are proud to acknowledge the hard work, dedication, and writing skill of talented authors.”
In celebration of National Poetry Month, the Bradford County Regional Arts Council is proud to present an evening with the author on Monday, April 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Sayre Theatre. The event is free to the public and co-sponsored by the Library System of Bradford County. Anyone interested in language, nature, or dealing with a chronic illness will not want to miss this opportunity to hear the poet read from her work and discuss the impact poetry has had on her life.
Tricia Johnson received her Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education and Foreign Languages as well as her masters in literacy from Elmira College. She formerly taught at Waverly High School and Chemung Valley Montessori School. She is the author of Whirl Away Girl, published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press, which focuses on her journey through a chronic illness diagnosis. Her 2022 follow-up, Sway, explores the magic of the natural world with a special emphasis on the flora and fauna of the local region. Her work can be found on her website triciajohnsonpoet.com.
