Children and youth choirs to give autumn concert

The Hamilton-Gibson Children and Youth Choirs, composed of students in the second through the twelfth grades, are presenting their annual Autumn Chorale concert this Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2:30 p.m. in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, located on Pearl Street, across from The Green in Wellsboro.
The concert will open with the combined choirs singing “Louez le Seigneur,” the welcoming song from Cameroon.
The combined choirs will also perform “Sing for Peace” by Jim Papoulis and Francisco Nunez of the Young People’s Chorus of New York City. The word “peace” is sung in eight different languages and accompanied by hand bells and drums.
Other songs to be performed include rounds, folk songs and a glorious arrangement of the hymn “God You Made All Things for Singing.” The concert will end with the rousing “Down by the Riverside.”
The Hamilton-Gibson Choral Program offers three choral groups. Choir Too, directed by Cheryl Hein Walters, is for boys and girls in grades 2-4. Directing both the Children’s Concert Choir for those in grades 5-8 and the HG Youth Choir for young women and young men in grades 9-12 — including those with changed or changing voices — is Thomas Putnam. Gary Citro is the piano accompanist.
Admission at the door is $10 for adults and $5 for students and children 18 and under. Sponsoring this concert are Bruce and Sarah Vickery.
For more information about the concert or joining the choral program, call the Hamilton-Gibson Children and Youth Choirs at (570) 724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.
