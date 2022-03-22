MANSFIELD – Season four winner of The Voice, Danielle Bradbery, will perform a free community concert Thursday at Mansfield University’s Straughn Auditorium.
The concert is sponsored by the Mansfield Foundation and provided through the Mansfield University Office of Student Involvement and Leadership.
Bradbery kicked off her career when she won the fourth season of The Voice at the age of 16.
“Spending the past decade growing into her artistry, the Texas native has honed her skills and defined her sound while pouring her heart into her lyrics – earning multiple award nominations and touring across the globe with some of the biggest stars in country music along the way,” according to a news release. “Facing the challenges brought on by the pandemic head on, Danielle spent her time creating music she loves, infusing her own heartfelt and personal stories into songs like ‘Never Have I Ever’ and ‘Girls In My Hometown.’ As Danielle prepares to embark on an exciting new chapter, she has released IN BETWEEN: THE COLLECTION (Big Machine Records), featuring 10 tracks representing the different chapters in Danielle’s musical journey, including ‘Look At The Mess I’m In,’ ‘Stop Draggin’ Your Boots’ and the heart-wrenching ‘Break My Heart Again.’”
Free tickets for the country-pop singer/songwriter can be picked up at the Mansfield Foundation office, 71 S. Main St. in Mansfield; the Mansfield branch of Northwest Savings Bank, and the Mountie Spirit Store in Alumni Hall of Mansfield University. Ticket reservations can be made by calling (570) 463-4040.
The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
