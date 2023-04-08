Nonprofit organizations in Wellsboro and surrounding areas, such as church groups, youth groups, scout troops and others, are invited to participate in the 81st Annual Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival by entering a community float in the Saturday, June 17 Laurel Parade.
To be eligible for awards, the float design must represent the 2023 theme: “The Golden Age of Cinema.” All floats should be nonpolitical, non-commercial and non-sectarian.
Nonprofit organizations may be eligible for reimbursement of up to $100 for the actual cost of materials in construction of the float. Floats must be preregistered by 4 p.m. Friday, May 26 to participate in the parade.
For float entry forms and safety guidelines, mail the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce at 114 Main St., Wellsboro, PA 16901, stop in, call (570) 724-1926 or email info@wellsboropa.com.
