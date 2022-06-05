TOWANDA — Father and son Elvis tribute duo Jeff Krick, Sr. and Jeff Krick, Jr. will be performing at the Keystone Theatre Wednesday, June 8 at 7:30 p.m. as “Double Trouble.”
Twenty-three-year-old Jeff Krick, Jr. has become a successful Elvis tribute artists, having placed sixth in the world at the 2016 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Contest, and in the top 10 at the Images of the King Contest in Elvis’ hometown of Memphis. Krick, Jr. has performed in Hawaii and Las Vegas, and is a two time fan favorite at the Elvis Festival in Ocean City, Md.
Krick, Sr. has also won several awards and contests for his voice and authenticity, which he uses to bring Elvis back to the stage. Krick, Sr. prides himself as not only having the voice, but the look, the stage presence, and the charisma, which is said to make the audience feel like they’re watching Elvis himself. That being said, Krick, Sr. readily admits that there was only one Elvis, and no one will ever take his place.
See Jeff Krick, Sr. and Jeff Krick, Jr. present a “one-of-a-kind” Elvis tribute, featuring hits from the 50s to the 70s. For more information, visit www.jeffkrick.com and www.jeffkrickjr.com. Tickets are $20 for general seating and are available online at www.bradfordcountymovies.com/Keystone-Theatre.
