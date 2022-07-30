EAST SMITHFIELD — Southern gospel group Eternal Vision will be performing in concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7 on the Green in East Smithfield.
Attendees should bring a lawn chair. In the event of rain, the concert will take place in the Federated Church sanctuary.
Eternal Vision consists of lead vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Shannon Shelby, baritone Mike Shelby, tenor Warren Beeler, and bass vocalist Andrew Utech. Th group has been featured on the Grand Ole Opry stage, the National Quartet Convention main stage, and annually at Dollywood.
For more information on Eternal Vision, visit their website at www.eternalvision.net. For more information on the concert, call Bernie Petry at (570) 596-3202.
