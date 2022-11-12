Gospel quartet to play Keystone Theatre

The Wysox Presbyterian Church is proud to announce the arrival of the Southern Gospel group the Tribute Quartet on Sunday, Nov. 13.
The group will be performing at 7 p.m. in the Keystone Theater, 601 Main St. in Towanda. This show is free to the public, though a love offering will be taken during the performance.
Since 2006, multi-award winning and multi-Dove Award nominated recording artist Tribute Quartet has become one of the country’s most dynamic, beloved and sought-after male quartets in all of gospel music. Gary Casto, Josh Singletary, Gus Gaches and Ian Owens have proven to possess a combination of musical talent, warm and engaging personalities, and a focus that has kept them on the path to continued success since their inception.
In an ever-changing musical climate, Tribute has remained steadfast in their goal to make music that is both timely and relevant to the current musical scene and their fanbase while propelling their mission to share the hope of the Gospel. With a career that has already spanned the U.S., as well as several foreign countries, Tribute continues to shine a light into a world in need of truth, hope, love and healing.
With several awards and number one songs to their credit, Tribute’s music continues to inspire and encourage generations of believers. With their passion for this music and the message it brings, this team is dedicated to a quality presentation of communication through the art of gospel quartet music. Fans, peers, and industry insiders agree Tribute brings a breath of fresh air to Gospel music.
For further information, please feel free to contact the Wysox Presbyterian Church office at (570) 265-6119.
