History Comes Alive series continues with Thomas Jefferson

At 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, Steven Edenbo of Philadelphia will take the stage as Thomas Jefferson in the Coolidge Theatre at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
Following Edenbo’s performance, he will participate in character and dressed as Jefferson in a question and answer session with the audience.
This is the third of seven History Comes Alive performances being presented by the Deane Center for the Performing Arts during the 2022-2023 series.
Thomas Jefferson was born on April 13, 1743, and died on July 4, 1826 at the age of 83. He was an American statesman, diplomat, lawyer, architect, philosopher, and Founding Father who served as the third president of the United States from 1801 to 1809. He was previously the second vice president under John Adams and the first United States secretary of state under George Washington.
The principal author of the Declaration of Independence, Jefferson was a proponent of democracy, republicanism, and individual rights, motivating American colonists to break from the Kingdom of Great Britain and form a new nation.
“Over two decades ago I was first told that I look a lot like Jefferson,” said Edenbo. “Since then, that resemblance has helped audiences engage in the ‘willful suspension of disbelief’ and enjoy the theatrical moment of Thomas Jefferson sharing his life and thoughts with them in person.”
While earning his BA from Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa., Edenbo focused on research and writing and also took acting classes.
The American Historical Theatre based in Philadelphia brought Edenbo on board as Thomas Jefferson in 1999.
“That year, my first performance as Jefferson was in Independence National Historical Park. It was an improvisational ‘meet and greet’ style appearance, so I had no script as a safety net,” he said. “By that point, I had read only a few books on Jefferson. Terrified though I was, I immediately fell in love with how the work of first-person interpretation combined my love of reading, writing, and theatre with travel and teaching.”
Throughout the two decades he has appeared as Jefferson across the United States and in England, Edenbo has continued research, both on his own and as a Fellow at Monticello’s Robert H. Smith International Center for Jefferson Studies, learning more and honing his interpretation of Jefferson.
“It’s a constantly humbling journey, because I can neither know everything there is to know about Thomas Jefferson, nor can I know everything that Jefferson knew,” said Edenbo. “Fortunately for me, I can rely on the works of scholars who have mastered specific facets of Jefferson research. Even more fortunately for me, I don’t have to be Thomas Jefferson; I just have to tell his story.”
The other History Comes Alive performances will be in the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre at 7 p.m. on the following Wednesdays:
- Dec. 14 — Robert Gleason as Thomas Paine
- Feb. 8, 2003 — Bill Robling as Benjamin Franklin
- March 15, 2003 — Kim Hanley as Betsy Ross
- and April 12, 2003 — Robert Gleason as William Penn.
Children 12 and under accompanied by a paying adult are admitted free. Formore information, call (570) 724-6220 or visit www.deanecenter.com and click on TicketLeap.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.