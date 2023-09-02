TOWANDA — Lisa Bodnar and Whistlegrass will play the Keystone Theatre on Friday, Sept. 8 starting at 7:30 p.m., part of the group’s PA67 Tour through every Pennsylvania county.
The tour is a charitable effort that the band is making, with 100% of the ticket sales benefitting non-profits within the host counties; for Bradford County, the beneficiaries are the Bradford County Regional Arts Council and The Children’s House/Child Advocacy Center.
“Anybody who ever even considers donating, donate this way,” said Carla Salsman, programs director at the BCRAC. “Because not only are you donating, you’re getting to see a concert.”
Bodnar is a Pennsylvania native, having grown up in the Lehigh Valley in Allentown. She’s no stranger to the service of many non-profits, as she lived through times of economic droughts and literal floods. For the help she’s received in those times, this tour gives back to organizations working to counteract food insecurity and homelessness, as well as support disaster relief, the environment, arts and education, and emergency first responders.
In addition to the BCRAC and the CHCAC, organizations that have already been named as recipients include:
- The Hope Fund of Penns Valley
- United Way of Venango County
- Safe Harbor Easton
- Civic Theatre of Allentown
- Pocono Mountains United Way
- United Way of Southern Chester County
- Forest County EMS Authority
- Forest Area School District
- United Way of Boyertown Area
- and Majestic Theater
“It’s really exceptionally cool that she’s doing this,” Salsman said.
For tickets, visit bcrac.ticketleap.com/pa-67-tour. Students receive a discounted rate.
