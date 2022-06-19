NICHOLS — The Kirby Band recently announced that the late Mike Worden received the band’s Irving and Kathryn Hall Award for the 2021 season. 2019 award winner Seth Edsell presented the award to Judy Moore, who received it on behalf of Worden.
The Kathryn and Irving Hall award was established to honor the playing or non-playing Kirby Band member who contributed the most to the Kirby Band during the past season.
The Kirby Band is now preparing for its 2022 season, which will include many parades and its annual August concert series. For information about the band’s upcoming events, visit the band’s website at www.kirbyband.com.
The Kirby Band welcomes new members, and rehearses Monday evenings from 6:30 — 8 p.m. at the rehearsal hall on West River Road in Nichols. They are especially in need of a drummer at this time.
For more information about the Kirby Band, call Deb Crum at (570) 423-7081, Janine Callear at (570) 888-6092, Amanda Smith at (607) 259-1558, or Judy Moore, business manager, at (570) 867-1322.
The Kirby Band is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts’ Decentralization Program administered by the ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes.
