TOWANDA — Pennsylvania music makers Lisa Bodnar and Whistlegrass have one mission: to perform a concert in all 67 Pennsylvania counties, using their performances to unite communities and help raise funds for those in need; these events are fundraisers for non-profit organizations whose work helps with one of the following community needs:
- Food Insecurity/Homelessness
- The Environment
- Arts/Education
- Emergency First Responders.
Lisa Bodnar, a singer-songwriter from Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley, embodies the resilience and optimism of the region through her music. Despite facing personal challenges like home destruction from floods, Lisa has remained positive and used her experiences to influence her musical creations. Her latest album, “40 Years in the Desert,” is a testament to her best work, featuring songs that range from haunting and reflective to upbeat and joyful.
Having started her musical journey early in life, inspired by her parents’ love for violin and California music, Lisa began writing songs at a young age and gained recognition both locally and in Philadelphia. Her debut album, “Maybe I Did,” received acclaim, and her sophomore release, “Come Hell or High Water,” earned Grammy nominations. Lisa’s music is celebrated for its uplifting spirit and captivating vocals.
In her latest album, she returns with a more stripped-down and organic sound, aiming to create songs that evoke strong emotions and elevate listeners’ spirits.
On Friday, Sept. 8, Lisa Bodnar and Whistlegrass will be performing a concert at the Keystone Theatre in Towanda. The event aims to raise funds for the Bradford County Regional Arts Council, an organization that plays a vital role in the upkeep and maintenance of both historic BCRAC theaters, the Sayre and the Keystone, as well as funding arts programming in the region.
The concert promises to be an enriching experience, and 100% of the ticket proceeds will be donated to support the arts council’s efforts.
“It’s important to recognize the value the Keystone holds in our community,” says a representative for the arts council. “It’s really fun to see this great event where people from all over the area can not only enjoy a great night of music, but can help preserve these iconic community spaces.”
Tickets for the event can be purchased through bcrac.ticketleap.com/pa-67-tour/.
The PA67 Tour plans on bringing this concert to every Pennsylvania county, showcasing exceptional talents like Lisa Bodnar and Whistlegrass while simultaneously making a positive impact on the community. Previous shows have been held in different counties, and upcoming performances are scheduled for other regions in Pennsylvania throughout the year.
The joint efforts of Lisa Bodnar, Whistlegrass, and the Bradford County Regional Arts Council aim to unite communities, promote the arts, and address critical community needs.
