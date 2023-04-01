MANSFIELD — The Mansfield University Concert Choir, under the direction of Peggy Dettwiler, will perform concerts in the region, including at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2 at the First Baptist Church in Lewisburg; at 7 p.m. Friday, April 14 at the Third Presbyterian Church in Rochester, N.Y.; and at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29 in Mansfield’s Steadman Theatre.
The evenings’ program will include works from the Renaissance period by Peter Philips to a composition by Peter de Mets commissioned in 2022. The program will feature the ability of the choir to sing with different choral colors and with overtone singing. Works familiar to most audiences include “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” and “What a Wonderful World,” made famous by Louis Armstrong. The sixteen-voice Chamber Singers will also share a couple of selections including “The Peace of Wild Things,” which is the theme of their concert on Tuesday, April 25 in Steadman Theatre.
The evenings of singing promise to offer uplifting music for these trying times. The concerts are free and open to the public.
