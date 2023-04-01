The Mark Dubbeld Family will be in concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 16 at the East Smithfield Federated Church, located at the Corner of Church and Main streets in East Smithfield.
The Mark Dubbeld Family consists of Mark and Janene, along with their children Elena and Britton. Each of them play an active role in the ministry. They are from Moneta, Va. and are renowned for inspired originally penned songs, family harmony, and a sincere desire to communicate the Gospel through their music and testimony. They have been making a significant impact in Gospel music and impacting lives with a song to sing, a word to write, and a call to answer.
The Dubbeld Family has been singing for more than 25 years and have performed such places as The National Quartet Convention in Tennessee and the Silver Dollar City in Branson, Miss. They were also honored to receive an award for favorite new artist from the Singing News Magazine in 2022.
For more information about the group, visit www.markdubbeld.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.