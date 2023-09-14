TOWANDA — Missoula Children’s Theatre is returning to Bradford County, this time with two productions of the same show.
Musical workshops for “Beauty Lou and the Country Beast” — a country western adaptation of the classic fairy tale — will take place in Troy Sept. 25 – 30 and in Sayre Oct. 9 – 14.
Auditions for the Troy residency will take place Monday, Sept. 25 at 4 p.m. in the Troy Memorial Auditorium. Showtimes will be 3 and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30.
Auditions for the Sayre residency will take place Monday, Oct. 9 at 4 p.m. in the Sayre Theatre. Showtimes will be 3 and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14.
MCT productions are open to all area children from kindergarten through 12th grade. And when it comes time for students to take to the stage, BCRAC programs director Carla Salsman encourages anyone to attend.
“Those (performances) are always open to the public,” said Salsman. “I know their grandmas come, and their aunts and uncles but honestly if anybody just likes theater and likes kids, just support it.”
“It’s the cutest thing and they really work hard and they learn,” she continued. “It’s really impressive to watch it unfold.”
BCRAC executive director Elaine Poost added that this is the 35th year that the BCRAC has hosted MCT residencies, making them one of the longest-running presenters for MCT in the country.
For more info on either of the upcoming productions, contact programs@bcrac.org or call the BCRAC at (570) 268-2787
