Memories of Patsy to visit Wellsboro

Friday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m. the national touring show “Memories of Patsy” will be in the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
This incredible tribute concert to the legendary Patsy Cline will take the audience on a trip back in time to the days when this amazing singer graced the stages of America. Plan to attend and find out why this remarkable show has received rave reviews nationwide.
Some of the great tunes attendees can expect to hear at this performance are: “Crazy,” “Walkin’ After Midnight,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “She’s Got You,” “San Antonio Rose,” “Blue Moon of Kentucky,” “Sweet Dreams” and many more.
The concert is BYOB, with audience members encouraged to bring their favorite snacks and beverages and sit at a table with family and friends.
For tickets and to reserve a table, call the Deane Center at (570) 724-6220 or visit deanecenter.com.
