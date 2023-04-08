MANSFIELD — The annual Vocal Jazz Festival will take place at Commonwealth University-Mansfield on Thursday, April 27, and will feature the world-famous vocal quartet, The Four Freshmen.
The vocal jazz festival will begin at 10 a.m. in Steadman Theatre and feature high school choirs from Dover, Wyalusing, and Forrest City, all led by MU graduates: Samantha Roberts, Damien Wickizer, and Alison Yuravich.
In addition, there will be rehearsals for students to learn a vocal jazz selection, Gershwin’s “Embraceable You,” arranged by Teena Chinn. Dr. Eddie Severn, jazz instructor at Mansfield, will lead an improvisation workshop, and the Mansfieldians will participate in a coaching session with The Four Freshmen. They will open the evening concert in Straughn Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.
Since their inception in 1948, The Four Freshmen have continued to tour internationally, entertaining audiences year-round and continuing their unparalleled musical legacy. Among the members of the Four Freshmen is Ryan Howe, the group’s lead tenor, and a 2009 Mansfield University graduate of the music program.
Tickets for the evening concert can be purchased online at mansfield.booktix.com. All other events held during the day are free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.