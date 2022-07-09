'Music in the Mountains' July 29

EAGLES MERE — Eagles Mere Friends of the Arts will present the annual concert of chamber music performed by alumni of Music in the Mountains at 8 a.m. on Friday, July 29 at the DeWire Center in Eagles Mere.
From 1976 to 2011, cellist Deborah Reeder and violinist Barbara Sonies, both of The Philadelphia Trio, directed high school and college age students at Music in the Mountains in Eagles Mere in an intensive chamber music workshop for strings and piano. Since then, a group of alumni who have gone on to successful professional careers in music performance and teaching in different parts of the country return each summer for a few days to rehearse and perform a varied program of chamber music.
This year, performers will be Rachel Kane, piano, Philip Carter and Rachel Segal, violins, Andrew Weaver, viola, and Mimi Morris Kim, cello. The program will include movements of Mendelssohn, Shostakovitch, Elgar, as well as some other interesting new and old composers.
For more information, visit the Eagles Mere Friends of the Arts website: www.emfoa.org. Tickets will be available at the door.
