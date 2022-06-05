Namoli Brennet in concert at Sayre Theatre

SAYRE — Namoli Brennet will be appearing in concert at the Sayre Theatre on June 11 at 7 p.m., as the culminating event of the Bradford County Regional Arts Council Pride Film Festival. Titles to be featured during the festival include Imitation Game, Rocketman, Pride, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, and Kinky Boots — the Tony-winning Broadway (on screen) musical.
Dubbed “One of the best folk-rock artists in the country” by Tucson Weekly, Namoli Brennet has been touring and performing on stages across the US and Europe for more than a decade. Her live shows are a hard-to-forget mix of fearlessly honest vocals, guitar percussion, loops and effects that combine to create an experience that’s both impressive and deeply moving.
Brennet founded her own label, Flaming Dame Records, in 2006 and has released nearly an album a year since. Her most recent CD “Ditch Lilies” is a sublimely crafted series of portraits of overlooked people and their hidden struggles. Her poignant, introspective and sometimes hard-hitting music has won praise and accolades from critics and fans alike, and Zocalo magazine describes her sound as “Gorgeous and introspective.”
Brennet’s music has been featured on NPR, German Public Radio and also in the Emmy-award-winning documentary Out In The Silence. She spends five to six months a year on the road in the US and Europe, and just returned from a tour in Germany.
Tickets for this event are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $5 for students. All tickets are available online at: www.bradfordcountymovies.com/sayre-theatre or by calling the BCRAC office at (570) 268.ARTS (2787). Showtimes and dates for all of the festival showings are listed on the website for both theaters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.