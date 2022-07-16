TOWANDA — After a very long hiatus, the Bradford County Regional Arts Council (BCRAC) is bringing back live concerts to the historic Keystone and Sayre theaters in their Nightlife Presents series.
First in the line-up is the Patsy Cline tribute concert with Heather Olson (back by popular request) and the Silver Eagles Band Saturday, July 16 at the Keystone Theatre in Towanda. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online and at the door.
Nightlife Presents (formerly Nightlife on the Susquehanna) is a live performance series that has been part of the BCRAC programming for more than 20 years.
In March 2020, BCRAC theaters were closed and remained closed for 18 months during the COVID-19 pandemic. The theaters partially reopened on July 1, 2021 for movies, and some live programming events. In June, the Keystone and Sayre theaters returned to seven-day programming. Nightlife Presents returns this month with the Patsy Cline tribute concert.
In August, the BCRAC will bring its first ever summer theatre residency with the Missoula Children’s Theatre in Wyalusing. Schooltime Presents will also return in November with professional, live touring shows for children.
For more information on any of these programs, contact the BCRAC at (570) 268-2787, and check out the website, www.bradfordcountymovies.com.
