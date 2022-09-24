Scottish band to perform in Wellsboro

Scottish band the Old Blind Dogs will be in concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 at the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre, 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
Band members flew in to the US Monday, Sept. 12 to begin rehearsing with Elias Alexander, who is joining the band for a five-week tour through Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Colorado, and Arizona.
Alexander adds vocals, bagpipes and whistles to the band’s repertoire. Ali Hutton, the band’s piper for many years, recently left the band to focus on his family and other projects.
Jonny Hardie, who sings and plays fiddle and guitar, is now the only original member still in the band. Other current members include Aaron Jones on bouzouki, guitar, and vocals, and Donald Hay on percussion and vocals.
The Dogs have 14 studio albums, for which they have received several awards. The band is celebrating 30 years on the road this year, following the release of their latest album “Knucklehead Circus.”
The band is known for playing a mix of traditional Scottish folk and Celtic music with influences of rock, reggae, jazz, blues and Middle Eastern rhythms.
The Wellsboro concert will be a BYOB event; attendees can bring beverages and snacks to enjoy during the show. Admission is $25, free for children 12 and under. Children must be accompanied by a paying adult. For tickets and table reservation, call the Deane Center (570) 724-6220 or visit deanecenter.com.
