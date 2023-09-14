EAST SMITHFIELD — Soul’d Out, a Southern Gospel group, will be in concert at the Federated Church, on the corner of Church and Main streets in East Smithfield, on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. A free will offering will be received to benefit the group.
In May of 2004, in answer to God’s call on his life, Matt Rankin of Georgetown, Ohio started a journey to evangelize God’s word through song.
Now, Rankin’s calling and dream have been realized in Soul’d Out.
Soul’d Out, which is comprised of Rankin (lead), Jason McAtee (tenor), and Philip Kolb (baritone), is not only a vocal group continuing the heritage of Southern Gospel music, but is also — and foremost — a ministry team answering God’s call as stated in Ephesians:
“He gave some apostles, and some prophets, and some evangelists, and some pastors, and teachers; for the perfecting of the saints, for the work of the ministry, for the edifying of the body of Christ.” – Ephesians 4:11-13.
In this spirit, Soul’d Out travels the country with a mission of evangelism and discipleship to not only win souls for Christ by telling the world “what the world doesn’t know,” but also to further strengthen and encourage God’s people to be the salt and light to the world and ambassadors for Christ.
For more information on this concert, contact Bernie at (570) 596-3202.
