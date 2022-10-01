Southern Gospel trio to play in Troy

Southern Gospel family trio The Hyssongs will be performing Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. in the Troy High School Memorial Auditorium.
The group consists of Dell, Susan, and Richard Hyssong, who travel and perform concerts full-time. Their music ministry combines vocal harmony and humor with the sound of trumpet and trombone. They strive to deliver a Christ-centered message through their performance.
The Hyssongs have been singing together for more than 25 years and have received many accolades, including the Singing News Fan Award for Favorite New Trio in 2014 at the National Quartet Convention; they have been voted Top Ten Trio of the Year every year since.
The concert in Troy comes at no cost to attendees, as generous donations have made it possible. However, a free-will offering will also be collected to benefit the group’s music ministry.
