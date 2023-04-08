TOWANDA — March 24 and 25 saw the return of musical production for the students of St. Agnes Elementary School.
After a hiatus of more than four years — during which St. Agnes did not put on a musical for various reasons — students graced the Keystone Theatre stage in Towanda to perform Disney’s Descendants: The Musical.
Director Jessica Bundle explained that the story follows the children of Disney’s most notorious villains.
“So, you have the children of Cruella de Vil, and Snow White’s wicked step mother, and Jafar from Aladdin, and — the one most people are familiar with — Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty,” said Bundle.
The children of villains such as those attend school with the children of Disney’s princesses, making for a unique dichotomy between the “good kids” and the “bad kids.”
“It’s a couple different stories all wrapped up into one,” said Bundle. “Everyone comes together and is better together and stronger side-by-side. In the end, both the good and the bad students are all getting along.”
Preparation for the show began in November 2022 when auditions were held for students in fourth grade through sixth grade.
“It’s optional for them to be in it,” explained Bundle.
After roles were assigned, rehearsals began in December. When it came time for curtain call on opening night, Bundle said “they were fantastic.”
“The students did amazing,” Bundle said. “They worked very, very hard, and it showed.”
She went on to say that her production team was also invaluable.
“You know, the people who did the sound and the lights and the hair and makeup for us and all of that, everyone did a beautiful job,” Bundle said.
Bundle later noted that this was full-length musical, almost two hours in total. The show featured dancing and more than 20 songs.
“Similar to what you would see at a high school, except our oldest student was only 12!” said Bundle.
This was St. Agnes’ first musical since December of 2018. That show would normally have been put on in the spring of 2019, but it was rescheduled to take place earlier than usual.
“Because I was pregnant and wasn’t going to be available to do the production during the springtime,” said Bundle.
She explained that she began working with students at the end of 2019 for a production of Mary Poppins Jr., but then — like happened so many other productions at that time — the pandemic put a stop to her plans.
While the students cast in Mary Poppins Jr. have since moved on to Towanda High School, never able to put on their show, Bundle expressed how happy she was to be back in the director’s chair for new group of kids.
Her favorite part, she noted, is seeing the reactions of joy and excitement stuck on her students’ faces after opening night.
“When they come off the stage after that first performance in front of an audience with these big smiles on their faces,” said Bundle. “Because they didn’t quite understand — even though I’d been telling them all along — how good it was going to feel to be out there on stage doing what they worked so hard for. But they don’t truly get it until that first performance.”
