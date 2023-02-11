Tannahill Weavers to play Wellsboro

“Scotland’s Tannahill Weavers play acoustic instruments, but the atmosphere at their shows is electric…They can summon rock ‘n’ roll intensity or haunting introspection.” — The Boston Globe, Boston MA
On Sunday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. the Tannahill Weavers are bringing their diverse repertoire of fire-driven instrumentals, foot-stomping jigs and reels, topical songs, and original ballads and lullabies from Scotland to the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro.
The Tannahills music demonstrates to old and young alike the rich and varied musical heritage of the Celtic people. These versatile musicians have received worldwide accolades consistently over the years for their exuberant and humorous performances.
Founding members of the Tannahill Weavers are Roy Gullane who plays guitar and is the lead singer and Phil Smillie who plays the flute, bodhran and whistles. Malcolm Bushby plays fiddle and bouzouki. Iain MacGillivray joined he band in 2021. He plays bagpipes, fiddle and whistles and speaks and sings Gaelic fluently. Smillie, Bushby and MacGillivray sing harmony.
This concert is BYOB with audience members encouraged to bring their favorite snacks and beverages and sit at a table with family and friends.
For tickets and to reserve a table, call the Deane Center at (570) 724-6220.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.