The Southern Gospel group The Lesters will be performing in East Smithfield on Sunday, July 17, at 6 p.m. The concert will take place on the green, weather permitting, in downtown East Smithfield.
Attendees should bring a lawn chair. In the case of rain the concert will be moved to the Federated Church sanctuary. A love offering will be collected to benefit the group.
The Lesters consists of Brian Lester, his son Jonathan, and Jonathan’s wife Bailee. Brian sings baritone, Jonathan sings tenor and Bailee sings alto.
This year the group is celebrating 97 years of sharing the Gospel through music. It all started with their grandparents, Harvey and Opal Lester, in 1925, and it has endured to the third, fourth and fifth generations.
One of their highest priorities is to remain real and relevant, never losing sight of the message but always challenging to elevate the sound and quality of their music to better reach today’s generation.
