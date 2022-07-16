EAST SMITHFIELD — Family band “The Williamson Branch” will be performing a gospel concert on the Green in East Smithfield Sunday, July 31 at 6 p.m. Attendees should bring a lawn chair, but the concert will be moved to the Federated Church sanctuary in the event of rain. The concert is free to attend, but donations will be collected for the band.
The Williamson Branch is known for their bluegrass, gospel, and country music. They have several songs on the top ten bluegrass charts, one of which is “Which Train,” penned by Melody Williamson Keyes.
The members of the are Kevin Williamson, his wife Debbie, daughters Melody Keyes, Kadence, and Caroline, and banjoist, Anthony Howell.
For more information on the band visit www.williamsonbranch.com. For more information on the concert, call Bernie Petry at (570) 596-3202.
