TROY — The Troy Town Band will present its first summer concert at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 23 in the Troy High School Memorial Auditorium.
Along with the band, Thursday’s concert will feature solo concerto performances from Troy High School seniors Elizabeth Geer and Jackson Simpson.
The concert will also include pieces by John Philip Sousa, Ron Nelson, and arrangements by Robert Oldroyd. As usual, this Troy Town Band event will be free and open to the public.
