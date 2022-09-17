Is it or isn’t it a 1970 AMX Go Pack 390?

Q: Greg, I have owned this AMX since November of 1972 and had never seen the original build sheet. My question is “What constitutes the Go Pack?” I am reasonably sure it is part of my vehicle. It is equipped with a 390/325 HP with a 4- barrel carb, 4-speed stick with 3:54 posi and ram air. Vehicle prior to this was a ‘68 Javelin with a 343, 4 Speed.

