In the summer of 1957 Dad and I were heading down Bear Mountain Creek on Rt 115 toward Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania when a rod started to knock in our 1944 Dodge 6-by-6 army surplus truck. On board, was our brand new 1957 Oliver Super 88 farm tractor. The truck was open cab with no doors --and of course, no seat belts. We were delivering the new tractor to our farm in Roseville, Pennsylvania. Our hope was to make it down off the mountain into Wilkes-Barre for repairs before the rod actually went out.
As we descended, every beat of my heart was accentuated by the pounding rod. Finally, after what seemed like a mini-eternity, we arrived in the city of Wilkes-Barre. As often happens with break-downs, it was Saturday and most garages were closed until Monday. So, we loaded up on number 50 oil and headed up Rt 309 toward Tunkhannock. We never made it. At the east edge of the little town of Beaumont, next to a tiny little church at the bottom of a grade, the rod went out. We were 150 miles from our home in Princeton, NJ and 100 miles from our farm in Roseville, PA.
That’s how we met Bill and Helen Meeker. Just beyond the church were the garage and grocery store they owned and operated. The blown engine seemed a normal part of life for Bill, who was sure he could make everything “right as rain” the following week. We called Mom on their phone and within three hours she was there to pick us up in our 1956 Ford station wagon. The following week, Bill installed a short-block for about $300 total cost and we delivered the new tractor to the farm where it would work out its useful life.
Over the next 40 years, every time we traveled through Beaumont we would stop to visit Bill and Helen. On several occasions they traveled up to our farm. One very sad day we stopped to discover that their only son (recently engaged to be married) had been killed in an automobile accident. Yet, his fiancee remained close to them. When she married, she even expected them to act as second grandparents to her children. They were delighted to!
The last time I stopped to see Bill and Helen a young couple came to the door. They seemed to know about Bill and Helen; yet, they didn’t know what happened to them. I stopped at the local store which was tended by a 20-year-old --no luck there. Finally, time ran out and I had to drive on.
Some weeks later, while traveling to a wedding in Hatfield, I spotted a Saab-dealer-sign down a side road about 3 miles east of Beaumont. I thought, “this guy must know Bill Meeker.” At first, no one seemed to be around; in fact, there were only older model Saabs in the sales lot and about 30 motorcycles in one of the garage bays. After some wait, an ancient man pulled up in an equally ancient Saab. He slowly worked his way out of the car toward the garage using the front fender as a handrail. I intercepted him as he arrived at the front bumper and inquired about Bill. Did he know Bill and Helen? After looking at me for a minute or two, he replied, “Bill was my brother; he died last year of malaria that he got in the war.”
I told him my story. Then he said something that surprised me. He said, “You know, when I was a boy I went to that little church at the edge of Beaumont. The minister paid me 25 cents a week to come to Sunday school. He was a good minister.” I was shocked by the story. It was the first thing I told Gloria (Mrs. Marple) when I got back in the car. I was also surprised by her response, which was, “He was a good minister; he let the kids know that church was important to him and that he was willing to give something to have them come.” Then, I thought of my own Sunday school teacher who let us ride with him in his truck to the coal mines in Jim Thorpe (MauChunk back then) for learning Bible verses. Maybe she’s right --I’m not sure. One thing is for sure –he cared about those kids. Caring is good.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.