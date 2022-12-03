In the summer of 1957 Dad and I were heading down Bear Mountain Creek on Rt 115 toward Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania when a rod started to knock in our 1944 Dodge 6-by-6 army surplus truck. On board, was our brand new 1957 Oliver Super 88 farm tractor. The truck was open cab with no doors --and of course, no seat belts. We were delivering the new tractor to our farm in Roseville, Pennsylvania. Our hope was to make it down off the mountain into Wilkes-Barre for repairs before the rod actually went out.

As we descended, every beat of my heart was accentuated by the pounding rod. Finally, after what seemed like a mini-eternity, we arrived in the city of Wilkes-Barre. As often happens with break-downs, it was Saturday and most garages were closed until Monday. So, we loaded up on number 50 oil and headed up Rt 309 toward Tunkhannock. We never made it. At the east edge of the little town of Beaumont, next to a tiny little church at the bottom of a grade, the rod went out. We were 150 miles from our home in Princeton, NJ and 100 miles from our farm in Roseville, PA.