51st Annual Arts and Crafts Festival in Eagles Mere

EAGLES MERE – Eagles Mere is hosting its 51st Annual Arts and Crafts Festival beginning on Saturday, Aug. 13, and running through Sunday, Aug. 14. The festival will run from 10 a.m to 5 p.m on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The event will take place on the village green, on the corner of Route 42 and Pennsylvania Avenue, across the street from the iconic Sweet Shop.
Guests can expect more than 90 different juried exhibitors and vendors, where they can purchase or order an array of personalized crafts, food items, jewelry, artwork and furniture for themselves or any occasion, including birthdays, weddings, holidays or “just because.”
Shoppers will also enjoy good food and live music while shopping. In addition to the festival, the village shops will be open offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner along with farm fresh foods, homemade desserts, ice cream, specialty coffees, jewelry, houseware, and miscellaneous items. Real estate offices will also be open for attendees who are interested in renting or buying in the Eagles Mere area.
The festival is open to the public and is free for children 12 and under. There is a small admission fee for teenagers and adults. Ticket proceeds benefit the Eagles Mere non-profit organizations that assist with the events and the Eagles Mere Conservancy for the upkeep of the village green.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.