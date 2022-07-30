51st Annual Arts and Crafts Festival in Eagles Mere

The festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13 and 14 on the Eagles Mere village green.

 Photo Provided

EAGLES MERE – Eagles Mere is hosting its 51st Annual Arts and Crafts Festival beginning on Saturday, Aug. 13, and running through Sunday, Aug. 14. The festival will run from 10 a.m to 5 p.m on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The event will take place on the village green, on the corner of Route 42 and Pennsylvania Avenue, across the street from the iconic Sweet Shop.

Guests can expect more than 90 different juried exhibitors and vendors, where they can purchase or order an array of personalized crafts, food items, jewelry, artwork and furniture for themselves or any occasion, including birthdays, weddings, holidays or “just because.”