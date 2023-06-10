You’d think that I have a lot of money. I really don’t know why; but, investment companies have been calling regularly with an eye on managing my portfolio. I’m getting called by some of the biggest investment corporations in the country. Whenever I’m on the phone with these “important people”, I’m often thinking, “What portfolio?” There must be some sort of computer error, some mix-up --I’m not rich. In fact, it’s only an illusion that keeps people thinking that I’m in the middle class. Actually, I just pick up my yard, mow the grass, wash the car, paint the house and, in general, try to fool everybody. I’m not in the upper 1% of the population who own most of everything.
Many have lost fortunes, only to make larger ones. For example, William Durant capitalized Buick in 1905 for 10 million dollars. By 1908, he had formed a combine of Buick, Oldsmobile, Cadillac, Norway, and Oakland. He called it General Motors. By 1910 he lost General Motors. So, in 1911 he started a company called Chevrolet. In one year, Chevy was valued at 94 million dollars and by 1918, using his Chevy stock, Durant, once again gained control of General Motors. He was not satisfied, so he bought Delco, Fisher Body, and Frigidaire. In 1920, he lost General Motors --again. So, in 1921 he started Durant Motors, which he lost by 1926. Flat broke, he went to New York City to play the stock market. He made 50 million dollars in his first year --then lost everything in the 1929 crash. So, he moved back home to Flint, Michigan and bought a bowling alley. When he died in 1947, just eight people followed the hearse to the cemetery.
A contrast might be R. G. LeTourneau, originator of much of the modern heavy dirt-moving equipment in the world (eventual owner of more than 300 patents for his innovations in earthmoving equipment). He drove a Volkswagen beetle, lived in a ranch house and gave most of his profits away to support Christian missions. He founded churches, started LeTourneau University in Texas, supported Taccoa Falls College in Georgia (Christian and Missionary Alliance). Both men were investors.
I guess what I’m getting at is that each of us has something to invest even if we’re not rich. Jesus said, “Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust consume and where thieves break in and steal; but store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust consumes and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also” (Matthew 6:19-21). According to Jesus, every decision becomes an investment that will either increase or decrease our net worth. An investment in the direction of love can never be lost. That’s what made LeTourneau look smart --even if the the LeTourneau Company, or LeTourneau-Westinghouse, went “belly-up,” he’d socked away a fortune into something that will pay eternal dividends. Jim Eliott once said, “He is no fool who gives what he cannot keep, to gain what he cannot lose.” The best investment opportunity is one that we can all afford to make! To make Christ your banker is to be rich in faith, and hope, and love; it is to become rich in the best treasure of all --character. Remember, you make your own luck in this market!
I think I’ll just stick with the saying on the plaque Mom had hanging in the hallway: “Only one life will soon be past; only what’s done for Christ will last.”
