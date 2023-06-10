You’d think that I have a lot of money. I really don’t know why; but, investment companies have been calling regularly with an eye on managing my portfolio. I’m getting called by some of the biggest investment corporations in the country. Whenever I’m on the phone with these “important people”, I’m often thinking, “What portfolio?” There must be some sort of computer error, some mix-up --I’m not rich. In fact, it’s only an illusion that keeps people thinking that I’m in the middle class. Actually, I just pick up my yard, mow the grass, wash the car, paint the house and, in general, try to fool everybody. I’m not in the upper 1% of the population who own most of everything.

Many have lost fortunes, only to make larger ones. For example, William Durant capitalized Buick in 1905 for 10 million dollars. By 1908, he had formed a combine of Buick, Oldsmobile, Cadillac, Norway, and Oakland. He called it General Motors. By 1910 he lost General Motors. So, in 1911 he started a company called Chevrolet. In one year, Chevy was valued at 94 million dollars and by 1918, using his Chevy stock, Durant, once again gained control of General Motors. He was not satisfied, so he bought Delco, Fisher Body, and Frigidaire. In 1920, he lost General Motors --again. So, in 1921 he started Durant Motors, which he lost by 1926. Flat broke, he went to New York City to play the stock market. He made 50 million dollars in his first year --then lost everything in the 1929 crash. So, he moved back home to Flint, Michigan and bought a bowling alley. When he died in 1947, just eight people followed the hearse to the cemetery.