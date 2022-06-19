No two people develop at the same rate; however, people of the same age do have general identifying characteristics. These age characteristics can be sorted into periods of development. The basic stages of human development are: prenatal, infancy, childhood, adolescence, and adulthood. These stages of development are the result of normal physical growth and societal expectations. The passage from the adolescent period to the adult period is thought to be one of the most difficult periods to negotiate.
Psychologist Erik Erikson pointed out that while the adolescent is engaged in the task of developing a personal identity, the young adult is more likely to be engaged in the task of developing intimacy. All agree that developmental stages are closely linked with actual physical development. The question is, what if societal requirements become drastically out of sync with actual physical/emotional development? Many experts agree that this is the case for the adolescent. Indeed, society does seem to demand that they extend “adolescent expectations” well into their adult lives. The outcome is a contest between biology and society –pulling the young person in two different and opposite directions.
While adolescence begins at age 11-13, charts give a window of time extending from 18 to 21 years old for the normal move from adolescence to young adulthood and, with it, the commencement of intimacy tasks. In all past societies this was the age range in which young people got married. You don’t have to go back very far to find that young people got married at age 17 and 18. However, because of the educational and financial requirements of our own day, there is now a societal tendency to push adolescence into the late twenties. Few people are talking about this additional stress on the adolescent population. An ambiguous message is sent to the adolescent, “You may not consummate your love in marriage, so we will look the other way. Don’t get pregnant/don’t get anybody pregnant. Come back when you are 25-27 and we’ll get you a job and then you can get married.”
Marriage has always been the primary safe-haven for the expression and growth of intimacy (an early adulthood task). Marriage protects intimacy with commitment and a special privacy that can be counted on. It offers a chance to give one’s self to another with a high degree of safety and security. In marriage, intimacy gains the promise of continuity and longevity; in such an environment intimacy can grow to its full meaning and potential. Are there solutions? Certainly! While marriage might be delayed for a reasonable time, it is not outrageous to think that young adults might, with some parental help, get married before they finish college. Certainly a deal can be struck! Two of our children waited until their senior year of college to marry. In this way, if they did get pregnant in the first year of marriage, they would still be able to get their degree! This solution has been adopted by many Christian parents and children. Never stop looking for good options to solve real people problems! At any rate, have a little mercy on the young folk –they’re just people. Most of them are doing the best they can with the new deal society has handed them.
