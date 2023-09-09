Last week we did tall plants for the back of the border. So you know what’s coming next. Short plants. And where do they go? Right. You get an A.

First, though, let me rag a bit about the notion of plant height. Elementary gardeners plant anything anywhere, ignoring color, texture, bloom time, and most of all, height. Secondary school gardeners have come to understand that the tall flowers go in back, the middle sized ones in the middle, and the short ones in front. (Am I going too fast for you?) That’s just how they line them up: in ranks like whiskey bottles behind the neighborhood bar.