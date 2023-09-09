Last week we did tall plants for the back of the border. So you know what’s coming next. Short plants. And where do they go? Right. You get an A.
First, though, let me rag a bit about the notion of plant height. Elementary gardeners plant anything anywhere, ignoring color, texture, bloom time, and most of all, height. Secondary school gardeners have come to understand that the tall flowers go in back, the middle sized ones in the middle, and the short ones in front. (Am I going too fast for you?) That’s just how they line them up: in ranks like whiskey bottles behind the neighborhood bar.
Only in horticultural high school, and then only in the gifted class, do gardeners come to understand that height must undulate through the border, a rolling and unregemented topography. Tall flowers certainly are behind shorter flowers, but they occasionally creep into the middle ground, and the middle ground sometimes breaks out to the edge. A foreground of unrelieved six inch plants is tedious. In short (sorry), dump the ageratum.
OK, don’t dump it. I’ll allow a little ageratum, but not lined up soldier straight across the front. Plant them in a freely flowing triangle, vaguely three sided, stabbing back into the middle ground. Other plants across the front will be taller or shorter than the ageratum. Not only that, they will have different growth habits. Some will grow stiffly upright, others hug the ground, still others trail over the edge, drifting into the path or lawn or draping over the wall.
Phlox subulata is a classic plant much abused. Covering a sun-baked bank, unrelieved by any other plants, it roars its message in June, then fades into obsecurity, a green mass easily ignored.
Set intermittently in the front of the border, it spreads graciously without invading, falling out the front, merging into the middle. The June color is still a knock-out. But the rest of the summer it’s up close where you can appreciate the faux-conifer foliage, and the green persists through most of the winter.
In shade lamium plays the same role. ‘White Nancy’ and ‘Beacon’s Silver’ are two variegated varieties that bring brightness to the shadows. Grown primarily for their foliage, the mid-season flowers in white or lavender are a subtle bonus.
Sedums are a varied and versatile plant family. There are literally hundreds of species of sedum, dozens of which are available to the gardeners. Some make kudzu look tame, but most can be kept under control with reasonable diligence. You get foliage, often beautifully colored and textured, year round, and flowers in the summer. The thing I like about it, though, is the way it will creep into a paved area, softening the hard edges of path and patio.
Mat forming herbs, like oregano and marjoram, form graceful low mounds, soft on the eyes, soft to the touch. These are herbaceous perennials, which means they die back to the ground in winter and return in the spring. That’s OK. In fall cut them off, dry the stems, and you can have them all winter long in the kitchen. Herb purists will tell you that fall is not the best time to cut herbs, and they’re right, but fall is good enough.
Another edible edger is Alpine strawberry. This is not a fruit for the gardener who wants quarts of big berries to freeze in June. It’s for the guy who wants an occasional, intensely flavored nibble in the garden all summer long.
Go take a look at your garden now. See where it can be better. Make plans. WRITE THEM DOWN.
