Some garden columnists just love lists; there’s no fiddling with syntax and it can fill a lot of space with little effort.
I hate lists. They’re boring. Though they can provide a lot of information, I’ve avoided them for the decades I’ve been doing this ... whatever this is I do. But sometimes it’s unavoidable.
So, I’ve got a little list. To make it more interesting, you can sing the following to the tune of “I am the very model of a modern major general.”
Delphiniums and daffodils and lily-of-the-va-al-ley and bleeding heart and clematis [the meter of the song gives you the expert-approved pronunciation here] and foxglove and lobelia. There’s columbine and primrose and the old Virginia cree-ee-per and Jimson weed, or datura, and hemlock and azalea.
[Note: Regardless of what you may have learned from your English teacher about paragraphs, newspaper writing requires that you start a new paragraph (1) whenever you feel like it or (2) every five lines, whichever comes first. On to the second verse.]
There’s ivy, tulips, holly and colchicum and lanta-an-a. Wisteria and sweet peas and the mallows and caladiums. And ranunculus, gloriosa, vinca, cyclamen and such. And snowdrops, fritillaria, sweet peas, nicotia-an-a.
I know a lot of flowers that will harm you if you ee-eat ‘em. (HOLD IT! — tap, tap, tap — STOP SINGING! — Thank you.) I know a lot of flowers that will harm you if you eat them. This is, in fact, only a partial list. There’s easily enough for another stanza, but I’ll spare you.
The point is that the garden is a dangerous place, and those of us who dwell there are a daring lot. It is not an enterprise for the faint of heart.
A few years ago I had the opportunity to save the lives of an entire family. They had planted their first vegetable garden, a luxuriant example of beginners’ luck. As I wandered through, the gardener casually asked, “What kind of beans are these? We found them in a jar in the basement; the label just said ‘beans’.” He had planted a garden row of castor beans and presumed them edible.
Now, most of the plants in the lyric will cause an adult to hallucinate or throw up or break out in bright colors. Castor beans will kill you. One bean can kill a child, two an adult. Why then have I touted them so enthusiastically over the years? Because they are beautiful and dramatic in the ornamental garden.
Everyone who visits me is drawn instantly and inexorably to the castor bean, and most leave with seeds. In the last weeks I have heard back from half a dozen new growers raving about their plants. The truth is that many wonderful things are dangerous. You take precautions. With castor beans the precautions are simple: Don’t eat them. And label the seeds carefully.
When our children were small, we were aware of the dangers of many garden plants. Always at hand were a bottle of ipecac and the telephone number of the nearest poison control center. They are still there, awaiting the grandchildren. No house with children should be without these things, whether you garden or not. But particularly if you garden, because much that is not edible is harmful.
Since this has been a musical column, I close as musical efforts of this quality frequently end, thusly:
Lupins and soap wart ... Pokeweed.
