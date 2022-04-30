The Athens Area Student Actors Guild will be holding performances of the Gilbert and Sullivan comic opera “The Pirates of Penzance.”
The students have been rehearsing the play since January, and will be performing at 6 p.m. on May 6 and 7, and 2 p.m. on May 8.
Director Elizabeth Horton noted that moms who come to the Sunday show will receive a gift in honor of Mother’s Day.
Thirty-five students, along with several area parents, worked to bring the family-friendly pirate romp to life at the Athens Area High School.
Tickets will be available at the door at a cost of $10 for adults and $5 for students.
Horton expressed optimism that this year’s show will be entertaining and memorable for all who watch.
“This is going to be a show to remember,” she said.
