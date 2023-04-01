Bombs were not what Einstein was thinking when he published his Special Theory of Relativity. He considered himself a pacifist. In 1929, he publicly declared that if a war broke out he would “unconditionally refuse to do war service, direct or indirect... regardless of how the cause of the war should be judged.” A front page article in the New York Times (8-19-1946), contained these words, “Prof. Albert Einstein said that he was sure President Roosevelt would have forbidden the atomic bombing of Hiroshima had he been alive...” Einstein later wrote, “I have always condemned the use of the atomic bomb against Japan” (Einstein on Peace, pg 589). In November 1954 he summarized his feelings about his role in the creation of the atomic bomb: “I made one great mistake in my life... when I signed the letter to President Roosevelt recommending that the atom bomb be made; but, there was some justification –the danger that the Germans would make them” (Clark, pg. 752). It was a statement made in the last year of his life.

Einstein also had some inner-conflict about religion. Indeed, most of us do. Religion has often been mixed with superstition and myth. People have often used religion to support and promote wars, conquer continents, hold slaves and subject women. Indeed, they have frequently used religion to make others out to be evil and themselves good. Nothing new or unusual there. Christ, Himself, pointed that out in the “Sermon on the Mount.” Though Einstein was not impressed with much of what he saw in religion, he did not dismiss the existence of God.