Bombs were not what Einstein was thinking when he published his Special Theory of Relativity. He considered himself a pacifist. In 1929, he publicly declared that if a war broke out he would “unconditionally refuse to do war service, direct or indirect... regardless of how the cause of the war should be judged.” A front page article in the New York Times (8-19-1946), contained these words, “Prof. Albert Einstein said that he was sure President Roosevelt would have forbidden the atomic bombing of Hiroshima had he been alive...” Einstein later wrote, “I have always condemned the use of the atomic bomb against Japan” (Einstein on Peace, pg 589). In November 1954 he summarized his feelings about his role in the creation of the atomic bomb: “I made one great mistake in my life... when I signed the letter to President Roosevelt recommending that the atom bomb be made; but, there was some justification –the danger that the Germans would make them” (Clark, pg. 752). It was a statement made in the last year of his life.
Einstein also had some inner-conflict about religion. Indeed, most of us do. Religion has often been mixed with superstition and myth. People have often used religion to support and promote wars, conquer continents, hold slaves and subject women. Indeed, they have frequently used religion to make others out to be evil and themselves good. Nothing new or unusual there. Christ, Himself, pointed that out in the “Sermon on the Mount.” Though Einstein was not impressed with much of what he saw in religion, he did not dismiss the existence of God.
So what did Einstein think about the existence of God? When questioned, he summarized his answer with a simple, “I am not an Atheist” (Glimpses of the Great). Once again, late in life, in a Wall Street Journal article by Jim Holt, Einstein said, “The more I study science the more I believe in God.” People do say different things at different times in their lives. I do not think that Albert Einstein was a person who could be owned or claimed by any group. He was truly his own person.
There are those who claim that he must have meant something different by the word God. However, when someone like Albert Einstein uses the word God in a public way, it is foolish to think that he doesn’t understand the meaning of the word; nor, in the wildest stretch of the imagination can I picture Einstein saying something just to humor or “mislead” people. You can be sure that he meant what he said. He was a scientist –not a politician.
Albert Einstein had a “large idea.” It is the “large idea” that stands firm –details always come later. His “large idea” agrees with what the Bible said, “The things which are seen were made from things that are not seen” (Hebrews 11:3). Yes, he had demonstrated that material (the seen), could once again return to become the energy from which it came in the first place (the unseen). Albert Einstein was good at “deductive reasoning.” Years before, Abraham Lincoln said, “I have been driven many times to my knees by the overwhelming conviction that I had nowhere else to go” (deductive reasoning). Both men were masters at logic; both men had consciences connected directly to their hearts. Logic (truth & brain) and conscience (truth & heart) do help in our service to God. Don’t let anyone take them away! It is foolish to think the church can do its good work without truth, heart, and reason.
