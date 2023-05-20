I needed to shred some clippings, and I could see my shredder, about six feet back in the garden shed. I could see it, but I couldn’t get to it. It was time to clean the shed.
Every spring I hoe out the garden shed, tossing some things, organizing others, and moving the rest to the garage. Then in fall I clean the garage, moving ... well, you know. The process takes a few days, since each new discovery in the rubble engenders some task that had been awaiting the proper equipment.
Not far inside the door were the Wall O’ Water plant protectors, so I could finally set the tomatoes out. It’s still too early to put the transplants naked in the garden, but these devices coddle the tender seedlings in a cylinder of water-filled tubes that absorb heat during the day and release it at night. It gives you a reliable three week edge, more if you’re lucky.
My vegetable garden has a slight slope, generally a good thing but vexing for a Wall O” Water which will dump if it is not perfectly situated. So for each precocious tomato, I level a spot with a rake, plant the carefully nurtured seedling, and temporarily cover it with an upturned five gallon pail. This provides a frame to hold the Wall O’ Water while I fill it.
With each tube filled to about three inches from the top, I gingerly removed the bucket, a process that calls for five hands but I manage with two. Still holding the top of the wobbly cylinder, I reach down inside and push the base around until the device is standing straight. Then I let go and pray. It almost never tips over.
Back in the shed I find a briar pipe. The empty spot in my rack has haunted me for months. Do you ever put something down in a spot you absolutely KNOW you’ll remember and then forget?
Dispersed in the jumble I found — count ‘em — eight different pairs of grass trimmers. Every time I see a new type, I have to try them. But after a hopeful fling, I always go back to a centuries-old design originally intended for shearing sheep. Archaeologists have found a five thousand year old pair identical to mine. No, not in my shed. Made of one piece of springy steel and tortured into a scissors shape, I have found nothing better for trimming the grass the mower won’t reach. And there was plenty of that waiting, so the shed cleaning was abandoned for the rest of the afternoon.
A large portion of the debris in the shed is small plastic pots. As I move along, I nest them together, four inch at the bottom up to two inch. I vow to keep them in this fractal formation all summer, but I know I won’t.
With an ample supply of small pots, I head to the garden to pot up all the volunteer seedlings that appear every spring. Later some will be planted in more appropriate spots. With favored seedlings safe, I can finally cultivate the weeds. And the morning and the evening were the second day of shed cleaning.
I made my way to the trombone sprayer and sprayed the almond tree with no time to spare. The first treatment should be just before the buds open, and a couple days more would have been too late.
It took four days to work my way to the shredder that had inspired this expedition, four days of jobs delayed by the clutter, now done. The garden shed is neat as a pin. I just hope I don’t need anything in the garage for a while.
