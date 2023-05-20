I needed to shred some clippings, and I could see my shredder, about six feet back in the garden shed. I could see it, but I couldn’t get to it. It was time to clean the shed.

Every spring I hoe out the garden shed, tossing some things, organizing others, and moving the rest to the garage. Then in fall I clean the garage, moving ... well, you know. The process takes a few days, since each new discovery in the rubble engenders some task that had been awaiting the proper equipment.