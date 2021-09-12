How do the Roseville Ladies and American Girl Dolls compliment the 2021 PA Heritage Festival? With inspiration from the museum’s outstanding exhibit of Warriors, Wigwams & Wampum.
This exhibit, a respectful presentation of local indigenous peoples, leaves one with a keen appreciation of the Northeast Woodland Indian. And, once again, the Roseville Ladies and American Girl Dolls are presenting their version of those remarkable people. Sadly, the heartbreaking dissolution of the Native American people is impossible to display with total accuracy. One can only stand in awe of history revealed through artifacts and relics clearly identified in the museum’s collection. It is truly awe inspiring.
The Native American presentation with American Girl Dolls gives you a sense of their uncomplicated lifestyle. Isn’t it incredible in present day reality how difficult it is to ‘peel down’ to an uncomplicated life? You can see in the American Girl Doll display a variety of belongings typical of a Native American in early 18th century. Small painted parfleches, or rawhide storage envelopes, hold family belongings. Today we call them suitcases. Babies were often kept safe and sound in a cradleboard, or tee-kas, until they were ready to walk. Cradleboards allowed mothers to use their hands while keeping babies close by. Mothers could wear the cradleboards on their backs, prop them against a tree trunk, or hang them on a saddle.
The clothing they wore, like everything else in their lives, came from the natural world around them. A dress would be made from deer and elk hides that had been scraped clean and stretched over a wood frame to dry. Make no mistake, the process of ‘curing’ hides for clothing was long and arduous. Wearing a beautifully decorated dress made from animal skins was as pleasurable to them then as a new dress is to us today – but with a whole lot more time and energy involved. Obviously, they didn’t have a closet full of dresses.
The American Girl Doll display includes some of the basics of the Northeast Woodland Indians, a sampling of family, animals, housing and activities of daily living. It respects and pays tribute to this part of our heritage in simple terms. Bring the family for an outing to the PA Heritage Festival in Troy, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18-19.
For the first time, the Roseville Ladies will participate in the flea market with tables full of all things DOLLY. There will be some American Girl things, a lot of other doll related items, priced to sell.
