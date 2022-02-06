The B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. will welcome local oldies and country singer Andy Boardman to the Warren Center Active Living Center for a performance next month.
Boardman is a well-known staple when it comes to the Northern Pennsylvania music scene and has played across Bradford County for non-profits, churches and other organizations.
This event will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, March 14 at the Warren Center Active Living Center and is open to anybody age 60 and older. A catered lunch will be provided following the performance.
Donations to the center would be greatly appreciated following the performance. These donations go toward supporting future activities and events.
For more information please contact Cindy Geiger by calling (570) 395-3108 or via email at warrencentersc@bsstaaa.org.
